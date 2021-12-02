Shirley Mae Hickson -- Anniston, Ala.

ANNISTON, Ala. -- Shirley Mae Hickson departed this life on Nov. 7, 2021, after a long battle with dementia, in Anniston, Ala., at the home of her son. Shirley Mae lived a full life devoted to her parents, brothers, children and grandchildren.

Shirley was born in St. Matthews, S.C., the daughter of Alfred and Carrie (Zeigler) Bell Hickson, both deceased. Shirley received her formal education in the Calhoun County school system and eventually completed her GED in 1976. She was determined to get her diploma before her eldest and she did.

Shirley joined Emancipation Baptist Church at an early age. She held various roles during her life housekeeper, factory worker and devoted mother. Her greatest accomplishment in life was raising her children. Shirley also had a passion to uplift others through humor. She loved to tell jokes and to tease.

She is survived by a son, Dr. Ray C. Hickson of Alabama; three daughters, Sheila L. (Wells) Hickson, RPN, of Jacksonville, Fla., Sherry L. Hickson, nurses' aide of Greenville, and Sandra L. Hickson, beautician of Orangeburg. She has three surviving brothers, Sam (Eleanor) Hickson, Willie (Sylvia) E. Hickson and Ernest (Marcia) E. Hickson. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by daughter, Gwendolyn Hickson.