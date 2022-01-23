Shirley Mae Adams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Shirley Mae Adams, 69, of 198 Quiet Valley Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Charles Young is officiating.

Ms. Adams passed away Monday, Jan. 17, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23.

The family will be receiving limited guests at the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Rebecca Adams Dantzler, 108 Perry St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

