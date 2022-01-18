 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shirley Mae Adams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Shirley Mae Adams, 69, of 198 Quite Valley Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family will be receiving limited guests at the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Rebecca Adams Dantzler, 108 Perry St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

