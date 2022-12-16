Shirley Louise Guinyard -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Shirley Louise Guinyard, 84, of Orangeburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Glover’s Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Viewing for the public will be held from 4 to 8 p.m.Friday, Dec. 16.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover’s Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.