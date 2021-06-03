Shirley Lee Davis -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Graveside services for Shirley Lee “Bessie” Davis, 66, 162 Factory Road, Eutawville, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Heyden Hill Cemetery in Eutawville.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursaday, June 3, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com. The family is receiving friends at 964 Gemini Drive, Vance. Please use COVID-19 protocols when visiting the family.