Shirley Kirtz

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Shirley Kirtz, 74, of 124 Kirtz Lane, Orangeburg.

Mrs. Kirtz passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5.

Friends may call at the residence, 124 Kirtz Lane, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVD-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

