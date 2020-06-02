Shirley Kirtz -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Shirley Kirtz, 74, of 124 Kirtz Lane, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVD-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Kirtz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.