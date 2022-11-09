 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Jennings-Stretch -- Branchville

  • 0
Shirley Jennings-Stretch

BRANCHVILLE -- Shirley Jennings-Stretch, 79, of 48 Longwood Place, Dallas, Georgia, and formerly of Branchville, died Nov. 2, 2022, a the residence following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at noon Thursday, Nov. 10, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, Rowesville.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News