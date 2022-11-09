Shirley Jennings-Stretch -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Shirley Jennings-Stretch, 79, of 48 Longwood Place, Dallas, Georgia, and formerly of Branchville, died Nov. 2, 2022, a the residence following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at noon Thursday, Nov. 10, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, Rowesville.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.