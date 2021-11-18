Shirley Jackson Fairey -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Shirley Jackson Fairey, 77, of 1081 Wertz St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 12:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Ms. Fairey died Sunday, Nov. 14, at Prisma Health following a brief illness.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Anna Myers, 558 Landfill Road, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.