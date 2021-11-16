Shirley Jackson Fairey -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Shirley Jackson Fairey, 77, of 1081 Wertz St. died Nov. 14, 2021, at Prisma Health following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Anna Mayers, 558 Landfill Road, Orangeburg and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.