Shirley J. Martin Coleman -- Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE -- Shirley J. Martin Coleman, 84, of Eutawville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

She was born Nov. 21, 1935.

Private graveside services will be held Friday, Sept. 25, for the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.avingerfh.com. Avinger Funeral Home in Holly Hill is in charge of arrangements.

