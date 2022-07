ORANGEBURG -- Shirley Hubbard-Thompson, 68, of 634 Robinson St., died June 26, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhy0ome.com