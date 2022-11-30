Shirley Howard -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Shirley Howard, 79, of 1012 Glenfield Circle, Apt. G-6, Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1012 Glenfield Circle, Apt. G-6, Orangeburg, between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

