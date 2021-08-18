Shirley Haigler Jordan -- Riverdale. Ga.

RIVERDALE, Ga. -- Celebration of Life services for Shirley Haigler Jordan, 69, of Riverdale, Ga.., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory in Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

She departed this life Aug. 2 at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale. She was born in Orangeburg, the sixth of nine children, to the late Rev. Daniel Sistrunk Sr. and the late Albertha Larkin Sistrunk.

She leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband for 18 years, the Rev. Andrew J. Jordan of the home; five children, Jimmine Haigler of Hampton, Ga., Adrian Haigler of College Park, Ga., Anjelica (Joel) English of Bronx, N.Y., Janese Williams of Orangeburg and Janelle Jordan of Columbia; eight siblings, Daniel (late Helen) Sistrunk Jr. of Orangeburg, the Rev. Christabell Sistrunk of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jeremiah (Joyce) Sistrunk of Orangeburg, the Rev. Julius (Brenda) Sistrunk of Orangeburg, Ollie Pepper of Orangeburg, Janette (Freddie) Welcher of Augusta, Ga., Janelle (Maurice) Mitchell of Orangeburg and Florenda (Michael) Jarvis of Orangeburg; two sisters-in-law, Clara (Nathaniel) Abraham of Orangeburg and Cathy (late Leonard) Jordan of Brandon, Fla.; two brothers-in-law, Christlo (Carol) Jordan Jr. of Orangeburg and Terrance (Lugenia) Jordan of Orangeburg; five grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.