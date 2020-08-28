Shirley ‘Grannie’ Ruth Peay -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Shirley “Grannie” Ruth Peay, 89, wife of the late William T. Peay, entered into rest Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was a daughter of the late Franklin Harvey and Frances Hess Ruth.
Mrs. Peay was retired from the Bamberg Hospital after many years of service and was a member of St. George Baptist Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Sherry Cogger (Thom), Trudy Wingard, Mitzi Berry (Todd), and a son, Mike Peay. Additional survivors are seven grandchildren, Robyn Martin, Jay Cogger, Tabitha Allen, Josh Wingard, Ben Peay, Britni Adams and Brandon Berry, and six great grandchildren, Hannah Allen, Amelia Wingard, Grady Wingard, Benjamin Cogger, Emily Allen and Aiden Allen. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Frances Ament and Betty Russo and a brother, Harvey Ruth.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday Aug. 30, in the chapel of Cooner Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 287 McGee St., Bamberg (803-245-2828).
Cooner Funeral Home, Bamberg, is in charge of arrangements.
