Shirley DeHay -- Olar

OLAR -- Graveside funeral service for Shirley Mimms DeHay, 71, of Olar, will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, in the Denmark Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Andy Sandifer officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Memorial and Honor Program, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Shirley passed away on Thursday, March 24.

Born in Orangeburg County, she was a daughter of the late John A. Mimms and Jane Louise Sweatman Mimms, and was married to the late Charles Franklin DeHay. She was a member of the Cana of Galilee Church. She earned a degree in cosmetology and a BA in early childhood education. Shirley was a beautician who enjoyed her work and loved getting to know her clients. She owned Janie's Romper Room Day Care for a number of years and was a school bus driver for Denmark #2 school district.

Survivors include daughters, Angela (Jody) Still of Barnwell, Melissa (Chris) Platt of Denmark, Samantha DeHay and Rebecca DeHay; sons, Roy DeHay of Georgia, Benjamin DeHay of Oklahoma, Michael DeHay of Greenville and Daniel DeHay of Tennessee; sisters, Patricia (Jay) Hughes of Bamberg, Laura (Marion) Kemmerlin of Orangeburg, Jonnie Oxnar of Columbia and Michelle Tabler; grandchildren, Nicole Still, Johnathan Way, Sarah DeHay, Patsy DeHay, Dominick DeHay, and Christian DeHay; great-grandchildren, Leo Still, Anthony Still, C.J. Way and Landon Still.

She was preceded in death by her children, April, February, Timothy and Katie DeHay; and a sister, Lily Mimms.

Folk Funeral Home Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.