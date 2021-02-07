Shirley Crider Williams -- Jamison

Shirley was born April 2, 1939, the oldest child of Frank and Ruby Huffman Crider. She was raised in Sunny Plain with four siblings. Shirley graduated from St. Matthews High School. She married Paul Wayne Williams on Sept. 21, 1957. They settled in the Jamison community, where they raised four children. With God's grace, Shirley ran the Williams Country Store and helped Wayne manage the farm. She served as a dispatcher in the early years of the Jamison Voluntary Fire Department. She was a faithful member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church for over 60 years where she once sang in the choir and was a member of the WMU. She will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many members of the Jamison community.