Shirley Crider Williams -- Jamison

JAMISON -- Shirley Crider Williams went to her heavenly home on Feb. 5, 2021.
Shirley was born April 2, 1939, the oldest child of Frank and Ruby Huffman Crider. She was raised in Sunny Plain with four siblings. Shirley graduated from St. Matthews High School. She married Paul Wayne Williams on Sept. 21, 1957. They settled in the Jamison community, where they raised four children. With God's grace, Shirley ran the Williams Country Store and helped Wayne manage the farm. She served as a dispatcher in the early years of the Jamison Voluntary Fire Department. She was a faithful member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church for over 60 years where she once sang in the choir and was a member of the WMU. She will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many members of the Jamison community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Williams; granddaughter, Heather Williams; brother, Elbert “Charlie” Crider; a sister, Audrey “Tooda” Walling; and daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Williams.
She leaves behind a sister, Effie Rudd and a brother, George “Bo” Crider, as well as four children, Michael Williams (Mary Jo), Donnie Williams Sr., Dale Williams (Tina), and Sharon Altman (Mark); grandchildren, Donnie Williams Jr. (Ashley), Sheinna Metts (Allen), John “JW” Williams (Danielle), Christopher Sigler (John), Stacey Rucker (Mitch), Jessica Reddick (Greg), Amanda Gregg (John), Waylon Williams (Sam), Sallie Hinson (Zack) and Thomas “TJ” Wetherell (Laura); 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She will be sadly missed but will live forever in our hearts. Heaven has truly gained another angel.
Visitation will be held at from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St.
We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.
There will be a private graveside service held by the family. The Rev. Scott Wagoner will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Williams Jr., John Williams, Waylon Williams, John Gregg, Greg Reddick, Mitch Rucker and Zack Hinson.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not be accepting guests at this time, but appreciate your prayers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 in honor of Shirley Williams, as this was a foundation close to her heart.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.