Shirley Christian -- Orangeburg
Shirley Christian -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Shirley Christian, 74, of 1376 Aristocrat St., died Sept. 28,2021, at Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Friends may call Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

