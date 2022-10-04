Shirley Bull -- Providence

PROVIDENCE -- Shirley Ann Mutimer Bull, 85, of the Providence Community, wife of the late William Terry (Billy) Bull, passed peacefully Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Shirley was born in Augusta, Georgia, the eldest daughter of the late Robert Ross Mutimer and late Obie Dell Jackson Mutimer. She was a 1955 graduate of Richmond Academy and attended Augusta College, while starting her career as an Executive Secretary for Lily-Tulip Cup Corporation in Augusta. She was a member of the Junior League of Augusta and Green Street Presbyterian Church. On Feb. 6, 1964, she married Billy and joined the Providence United Methodist Church. She continued a career with Southern Bell Telephone and Stone Forest Products in Orangeburg and later served as Secretary for Willshire Farms.

A talented painter, Shirley enjoyed crocheting, watching Clemson football, and making her family's much requested pound cake, coconut, and pecan pies. She was honored to serve the United Methodist Women.

Surviving are a daughter, Rebecca (George) Koraytem of Everett, Washington; sons, William (Yvette) Bull and Matthew Bull, of Santee; sisters, Robbie Weaver of Warrenton, Georgia, Nancy Blackstone of Acworth, Georgia, and Martha Shafer of Knoxville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Phoebe Reed, Andrew Bull, Stewart Bull, Brandy (Trip) Looper and Middleton (Kristen) Bull; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Annie Looper.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Providence United Methodist Church, 4833 Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Terry Martin officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael P. Bull, Frank Garrison, Andrew Bull, Stewart Bull, Middleton Bull and Nathan Keller.

Memorials may be made to Providence UMC, 2988 Bass Drive, Santee, SC 29142 or Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.