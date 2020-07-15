Shirley Bennett Meyers -- Lebanaon, Tenn.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley Bennett Meyers

LEBANON, Tenn. -- Shirley Bennett Meyers, age 85, of Lebanon, Tennessee, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, May 2, 2020.

She was born March 3, 1935, in Spartanburg, daughter of the late Bishop Marvin Bennett and Effie Whitted Bennett. Shirley served God as a devoted pastor's wife alongside her husband at Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church, Bowman Southern Methodist Church, Prospect Branchville Southern Methodist Church, and First Southern Methodist Church of Orangeburg. Also, she had a teaching career that spanned 30 years. She taught at Bowman Elementary School, Bowman Academy, Wade Hampton Academy, Willington Academy, Rivelon Elementary School, Whitaker Middle School and Bennett Middle School. She devoted her life in sharing her love of God and her love for educating children. She was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church in Tennessee.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Frank H. Meyers; children, Sheri Tittiris and her husband Yiannakis of Limassol, Cyprus, and Frank T. Meyers and his wife Jennifer of Lebanon; grandchildren, Daniel (Michelle) Tittiris, Timothy (Cynthia) Tittiris, Joshua (Kelly) Tittiris and Stephanie Tittiris; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Annsley and Josiah Tittiris, Calvin, Celena and Teo Tittiris, and William and Linda Tittiris.