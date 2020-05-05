Shirley Bennett Meyers --- Lebanon, Tenn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEBANON, Tenn. -- Shirley Bennett Meyers, age 85, of Lebanon, Tennessee, went to be with her Lord in Heaven on Saturday morning, May 2, 2020.

She was born March 3, 1935, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, daughter of the late Bishop Marvin Bennett and Effie Whitted Bennett. Shirley has served God as a devoted pastor's wife and teacher. She devoted her life in sharing her love of God and her love for educating children.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Frank Herman Meyers; children, Sheri Tittiris and her husband Yiannakis of Limassel, Cyprus, and Frank T. Meyers and his wife Jennifer of Lebanon; grandchildren, Daniel (Michelle) Tittiris, Timothy (Cynthia) Tittiris, Joshua (Kelly) Tittiris, Sephanie Tittiris; great-grandchildren, Emma, Annsley and Josiah Tittiris, Calvin, Ceelena and Toa Tittiris, and William and Linda Tittiris.

Graveside services and interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, in Hunter Memorial Park in Watertown, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship or Gideons International.

