ABBEVILLE -- Shirley Bates Seawright, 87, of Abbeville, wife of the late Joseph E. "Joe" Seawright Jr., died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Hospice House in Greenwood. Born Nov. 5, 1935, in Orangeburg, she was the daughter of the late John David and Daisy S. Bates.

Following her graduation from Winthrop College (now Winthrop University) in 1956, she began her teaching career at Ware Shoals High School. Shirley later taught in the DeKalb County and Fulton County, Georgia, school systems. She served these communities for many years until her retirement from Fulton County in 1988. Upon her retirement in 1988, Shirley and her husband relocated to Abbeville. She was employed in the office of the Clerk of Court for Abbeville County for 10 years. Shirley, a proud member of Abbeville First Baptist Church, served as an Adult Sunday School teacher, WMU Director and on various committees. She was a bright soul with a loving and kind personality. Her memories will always be treasured by those who knew her best.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl, Burt, Edwin and Murray Bates; three sisters, Vira B. Till, Camilla B. Schriner and Miriam Lauria; and a niece, Dr. Pam Wallner and her husband, Steve; a nephew, David Chinners.

Shirley is the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by three nieces, Marisa Lauria of Miami, Florida, Beth (Nelson) Wood of Camden, and Sarah Bradberry of Greer; one nephew, Dr. John (Susan) Till of Neeses of Orangeburg, SC; numerous great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews whom she loved as if they were her grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at noon in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Chris Sullivan and Mr. Steve Swartzentruber officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Shirley, may be sent to Abbeville First Baptist Church Annual Missions Offering, PO Box 825, Abbeville, SC 29620 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander St., Greenwood, SC 29646.

