Shirley B. Hook -- Branchville
BRANCHVILLE -- Shirley B. Hook of Branchville, 80 years of age, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. She was born March 5, 1940, in Summerville, the daughter of the late George M.and Ora Estelle Bozard, and widow of the late Jerold Leon Hook Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, West Columbia.

Shirley is survived by a son, Jerold L. “Butch” Hook; a daughter, Holly H. Cook; a brother Randy Bozard of Santee; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Betty Hook Enlow of West Columbia.

For more information and online condolences, go to www.ottfh.com.

