Shirley Arant Salley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Shirley Arant Salley, 90, of Orangeburg, passed away Aug. 23, 2022. She was the wife of the late Austin Bull Salley Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Toni Pipkins officiating. The family will receive friends in the Presbyterian Centre immediately following the service. A private burial will be held.

Shirley was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Everett Pierce Arant and Jennie Pearson Arant. Shirley grew up in Orangeburg, graduated from Orangeburg High School and attended Lander University. She was Mrs. South Carolina in the Mrs. America Pageant in Atlantic City. Shirley worked alongside her father and husband as part owner and officer of Merchants Supply Inc. until her retirement. Shirley and Austin loved to travel. They visited all 50 states, except New Mexico. They also traveled to Canada, Mexico and Europe. Over the years, they took their children on many travels and adventures.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Geni Gillespie (David); sons, Austin Salley III (Jennifer) and Rett Salley (Jo); daughter-in-law, Sharon King Salley; grandchildren, Beth Gillespie, Salley Gillespie Hansen (Bryce), Rob Gillespie, Whitney Salley, Aran Salley and Rachel Salley; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Arant and Kat Salley. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Pierce Arant, and her beloved grandson, Sheldon Austin Salley.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Legacy of Orangeburg for their love and care, Edisto Hospice for their strength and support, Dr. John Hayden and Dr. Stacey Weaver for their constant attention, Vera Stonawska for many years of love and fun in The Oaks wellness program, and caregivers Loretta Byerson, Pat Bruce and Bea Tatum. A special thanks to First Presbyterian Church Congregational care, prayer, and card ministry.

The family suggests that memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 650 Summers Ave., Orangeburg, SC 29115, or Water Missions International, 1150 Molly Greene Way, North Charleston, SC 29405.

