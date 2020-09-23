Shirley Ann Vaughn Tindall -- Orangeburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Shirley Ann Vaughn Tindall, 83, of Orangeburg/Eutawville, went to be with the Lord and her husband of 61 years on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, after a brief illness and was blessed to have her three sons by her side.

Due to COVID-19 the family has requested no visitors at their home. They would love for friends to come by Thompson Funeral Home Inc. to sign the register. A private family service will be held at a later date. Brother Mark Epperson will be officiating.

Mrs. Shirley was born on June 17, 1937, to the late Walter Lee Vaughn and the late Marie Morris Vaughn. She was the widow of Olin Nelson Tindall Sr. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Vernease Dickson, Nina Meader, Violet Jeffcoat, Ida Corbett and Leila Jackson.

She loved children and they loved her. She enjoyed playing bingo with friends and she loved living at Rocks Pond with her friends. Mrs. Shirley was a member of Columbia Road Church of God in Orangeburg. She retired from Rocks Pond Campground and Marina as the store clerk.