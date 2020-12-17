Shirley Ann Raysor -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Shirley Ann Raysor, 56, of 4930 Legion Road, Blackville, transitioned Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call 803-709-4337 to extend their condolences and, if you must visit the residence, please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.