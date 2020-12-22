 Skip to main content
Shirley Ann Raysor -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE – Graveside services for Shirley Ann Raysor, 56, of 4930 Legion Road, will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Barnwell County Memorial Gardens, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Friends may call 803-709-4337 to extend their condolences, and if you must visit the residence, please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

