Shirley Ann Prezzy -- Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL-- Ms. Shirley Ann Prezzy, 58, of 546 Pine St., Holly Hill, passed away at Trident Medical Center on Dec. 30, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home.

