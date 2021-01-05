 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shirley Ann Prezzy -- Holly Hill
0 comments

Shirley Ann Prezzy -- Holly Hill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley Ann Prezzy

HOLLY HILL -- Graveside services for Mrs. Shirley Ann Prezzy, 58, of 546 Pine St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Katie Martin Cemetery, Holly Hill, with the Rev. W.J. Frierson officiating. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving friends at the residence. However, online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News