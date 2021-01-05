Shirley Ann Prezzy -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Graveside services for Mrs. Shirley Ann Prezzy, 58, of 546 Pine St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Katie Martin Cemetery, Holly Hill, with the Rev. W.J. Frierson officiating. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving friends at the residence. However, online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.