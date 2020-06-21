Shirley Ann Gardner -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Shirley Ann Gardner -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley Ann Gardner

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Shirley Ann Gardner, 70, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Graveside services will be private.

Shirley Ann Gardner was born September 25, 1949, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, to the late Willie Richardson and Hattie Mae Hill Richardson Parler. She entered eternal rest at home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Shirley was the proud owner of the Lime Light Club where she brought joy, laughter, and her love of music to the city of Orangeburg for more than 30 years.

She was a member of the Greater Faith Baptist Church in Orangeburg. She enjoyed reading her Bible, gardening, and music.

Shirley was joined in holy matrimony to the late Authur Gardner Jr. and they were married for more than 40 years. She is preceded in death by her younger sister, Betty Lou Brown.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Magdaline White; and her son, Willie Clay White; her sisters, Elaine Richardson, Mary Richardson Benjamin, Jacqueline Haynes Richardson; brothers, Larry Richardson and Willie Oliver; her grandchildren, Valerie E. Nwadeyi, Deloris U. Nwadeyi, Maryah E. Nwadeyi, Jeremiah Brown and Jamerial B. White; four great-grandchildren and a host of close nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Her memory will continue to live in the hearts and minds of all those who have gotten the privilege to know and love her.

There will be no viewing for the public.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Gardner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News