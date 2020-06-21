Shirley Ann Gardner -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Shirley Ann Gardner, 70, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Graveside services will be private.
Shirley Ann Gardner was born September 25, 1949, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, to the late Willie Richardson and Hattie Mae Hill Richardson Parler. She entered eternal rest at home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Shirley was the proud owner of the Lime Light Club where she brought joy, laughter, and her love of music to the city of Orangeburg for more than 30 years.
She was a member of the Greater Faith Baptist Church in Orangeburg. She enjoyed reading her Bible, gardening, and music.
Shirley was joined in holy matrimony to the late Authur Gardner Jr. and they were married for more than 40 years. She is preceded in death by her younger sister, Betty Lou Brown.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Magdaline White; and her son, Willie Clay White; her sisters, Elaine Richardson, Mary Richardson Benjamin, Jacqueline Haynes Richardson; brothers, Larry Richardson and Willie Oliver; her grandchildren, Valerie E. Nwadeyi, Deloris U. Nwadeyi, Maryah E. Nwadeyi, Jeremiah Brown and Jamerial B. White; four great-grandchildren and a host of close nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Her memory will continue to live in the hearts and minds of all those who have gotten the privilege to know and love her.
There will be no viewing for the public.
Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.