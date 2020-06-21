Shirley Ann Gardner -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Shirley Ann Gardner, 70, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Graveside services will be private.

Shirley Ann Gardner was born September 25, 1949, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, to the late Willie Richardson and Hattie Mae Hill Richardson Parler. She entered eternal rest at home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Shirley was the proud owner of the Lime Light Club where she brought joy, laughter, and her love of music to the city of Orangeburg for more than 30 years.

She was a member of the Greater Faith Baptist Church in Orangeburg. She enjoyed reading her Bible, gardening, and music.

Shirley was joined in holy matrimony to the late Authur Gardner Jr. and they were married for more than 40 years. She is preceded in death by her younger sister, Betty Lou Brown.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Magdaline White; and her son, Willie Clay White; her sisters, Elaine Richardson, Mary Richardson Benjamin, Jacqueline Haynes Richardson; brothers, Larry Richardson and Willie Oliver; her grandchildren, Valerie E. Nwadeyi, Deloris U. Nwadeyi, Maryah E. Nwadeyi, Jeremiah Brown and Jamerial B. White; four great-grandchildren and a host of close nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.