Shirl E. Greene -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Shirl E. Greene, 52, of 762 Berry St., died Sept. 11, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of her mother, Dorothy Dorsey, 2090 Loblolly Lane, Orangeburg daily from 4 to 7 p.m., and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19 and asking everyone to please wear a mask.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com