Shewann Avis Blake -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Ms. Shewann Avis Blake will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. (viewing at 1 p.m.) at Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia.

Shewann is survived by her mother, Dr. Sheila M. Littlejohn Myers (James); father, Dr. Wayne M. Blake; sister, Shawn M. Blake; and a host of loving family and friends.

Palmetto Funeral Home of the Midlands, 198 Highway 321 Bypass North, Winnsboro, will be in charge.