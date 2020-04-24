Sheryle Dash -- Santee
0 comments

Sheryle Dash -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mrs. Sheryle Dash, 63, of 122 Midtown Circle, Santee, passed away on Monday April 20, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence between the hours of 2 to 8 p.m. daily, and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhoneofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sheryle Dash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News