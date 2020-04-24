Sheryle Dash -- Santee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mrs. Sheryle Dash, 63, of 122 Midtown Circle, Santee, passed away on Monday April 20, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence between the hours of 2 to 8 p.m. daily, and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhoneofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sheryle Dash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.