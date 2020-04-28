Sheryle ‘Betty’ Dash -- Santee
0 comments

Sheryle ‘Betty’ Dash -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sheryle ‘Betty’ Dash

SANTEE -- Graveside service for Mrs. Sheryle "Betty" Dash, 63, of 122 Midtown Circle, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Parlerville AME Church, 416 Pinewood Drive, Santee, with the Rev. Rosa Singleton, the pastor, officiating. As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the graveside service will allow for no more than 10 immediate family members.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence between the hours of 2 to 8 p.m. daily, and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sheryle Dash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News