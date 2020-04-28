Sheryle ‘Betty’ Dash -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside service for Mrs. Sheryle "Betty" Dash, 63, of 122 Midtown Circle, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Parlerville AME Church, 416 Pinewood Drive, Santee, with the Rev. Rosa Singleton, the pastor, officiating. As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the graveside service will allow for no more than 10 immediate family members.