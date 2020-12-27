Sheryl A. Borman -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Sheryl A. Borman, 70 years of age, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

Sheryl was born in Illinois, a daughter of the late George and Mary Gail Courtney. She loved crafting, collecting antiques, dancing and music.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Ott Funeral Home in Branchville, with Pastor Mitch Evans officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before services. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and masks will be required during the service.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis E. Borman of Elloree; two daughters, Belinda Crosby (Scot) of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Denette Borman of Branchville; one son, Cole Borman (Randi) of Branchville; seven grandchildren, Channing, Brett, Justin, Holden, Ansley, Olivia and Robbie; one great-grandchild, Scarlett; two sisters, Jennie Carlisle (Greg) and Sandy Smith (Steve), both of Branchville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

