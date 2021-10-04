Sherry L. Starkes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Sherry L. Starkes, 51, of 1496 Ashley St., Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 1496 Ashley St., or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

