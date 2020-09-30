 Skip to main content
Sheron Styk ‘Dicky Boy’ Haigler Sr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Sheron Styk "Dicky Boy" Haigler Sr. 65, of 773 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel & Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. Pastor Johnny Ray Bradley is officiating.

Mr. Haigler passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his brother, Jessie Haigler, 773 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

