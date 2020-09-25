 Skip to main content
Sheron Haigler -- Orangeburg
Sheron Haigler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Sheron Haigler, 65, of 773 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements will be announced later.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his brother, Jessie Haigler, 773 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

The family requests that you wear masks and adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

