{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK – Sherman Williams, 27, of Newberry, formerly of Denmark, died on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 in Newberry.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by the Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary.

Friends may call at the home of Willette Wise, 26 Mayfield Street, Denmark.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments