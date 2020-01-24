DENMARK – Funeral services for Sherman L. Williams Jr., 27, of Little Mountain and formerly of Denmark, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Olar, with the burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Williams died Friday, Jan. 17, in Little Mountain.
The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.
You have free articles remaining.
Remains will be on view for the public from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.
Friends may call at the home of Willette Wise, 26 Mayfield St., Denmark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.