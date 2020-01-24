{{featured_button_text}}
Sherman L. Williams Jr.

DENMARK – Funeral services for Sherman L. Williams Jr., 27, of Little Mountain and formerly of Denmark, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Olar, with the burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Williams died Friday, Jan. 17, in Little Mountain.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Remains will be on view for the public from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.

Friends may call at the home of Willette Wise, 26 Mayfield St., Denmark.

