June 2, 1944 - March 24, 2023

ORANGEBURG - Mrs. Sherill Ann Gleaton Stillinger, 78, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel,1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg. Pastor Greg Dowery will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton Street, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dan Fogle, Jr., Kevin Stillinger, Dennis Fogle, Robbie Mims, Todd Jeffcoat and Ken Davis.

Mrs. Stillinger was born on June 2, 1944, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Yarborough Gleaton and the late Mattie Mae Altman Gleaton. She was the owner and operator of Ann's House of Treasures in Orangeburg for many years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Herman Harth "Joe" Stillinger of the home; two sons: Jody (Tracy) Stillinger of Orangeburg, Keith (Michelle) Stillinger of Orangeburg; three grandchildren, Tori, Skylar and Davis Stillinger, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 140 Stoneridge Drive #640Columbia, S.C. 29210 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

