ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Mr. Shelton Jones Sr. will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Bethea Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held Friday Nov. 18, from noon to 7 p.m. at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.