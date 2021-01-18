Shellie Mack -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Shellie Mack, 78, of 1180 Winter Creek Road, Bowman, and formerly of Prospect Road, Branchville, died Jan. 14, 2021, at tRMC following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will follow at Prospect UMC Rowesville.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com