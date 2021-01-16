Shellie Mack -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Shellie Mack, 75 ,of 1180 Winter Creek Road, Bowman, and formerly of 797 Prospect Road, Branchville, died Jan. 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.