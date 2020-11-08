Shellie Louis. Jr. -- Swainsboro, Ga.

SWAINSBORO, Ga. -- Dr. Shellie Louis Jr. passed into rest Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the University Hospital, Augusta, Georgia. He was born June 30, 1941, in Orangeburg, S.C., to the late Shellie and Evelyn Toomer Louis (Floyd).

Dr. Shellie Louis Jr. received his formal education in the public school system of Orangeburg, South Carolina, and graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

During his high school years, Shellie was honored for being a young inventor. He invented a version of a parking meter that gained national recognition. Shellie invented a system that synchronizes the traffic light system through the entire city of Orangeburg. He also invented a version of a computer while attending high school.

After graduating from college, he attended the Medical College of Georgia Dental School in Augusta, Georgia. Dr. Louis started his first dental practice in Fort Valley, Georgia, in 1979. He has also had dental practices in the cities of Statesboro, Wrens, Lyons and Swainsboro, Georga. He was also the owner of Louis Realty Company, Swainsboro, Georgia.

Dr. Louis most admired and loved his Swainsboro practice, the Dr. Shellie Louis Dental Clinic, which allowed him to connect with his community.