GREENVILLE -- Memorial services for Mr. Shellie Damon of Greenville will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Williams Funeral Home Chapel, 2857 Cleveland St., Elloree.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at the residence of the Rev. Louis and Mrs. Ida Damon, 635 Peake St., Holly Hill, or by calling 803-759-1344. Masks will be required for visitors.