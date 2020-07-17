Shelia Smith -- Charleston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON – Funeral services for Shelia Smith, 49, of 1100 Crull Drive, Apt. 25, Charleston, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17.

Ms. Smith died Thursday, July 9, at her residence following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Valerie Haynes, 1385 Ashley Road, Apt. 12C, Charleston, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shelia Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.