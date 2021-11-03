 Skip to main content
Shelia ‘Slim’ Martino -- St. George
Shelia ‘Slim’ Martino -- St. George

ST. GEORGE – The funeral service for Mr. Shelia “Slim” Martino, 79, of St. George, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Lovely Hill Convention Center, with Rev. Capers officiating. Burial will take place in the Good Hope Baptist Church cemetery.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

