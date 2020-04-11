Shelia L. Dowling -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Shelia L. Dowling -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Shelia L. Dowling, 69, of 1724 Walker Ave., died April 9, 2020, at Providence Hospital following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Shelia Dowling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News