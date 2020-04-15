Shelia L. Dowling -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG – A private service (immediate family only) for Mrs. Shelia L. Dowling, 67, of 1724 Walker Ave. will be held at noon Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Shane Wall officiating.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at the funeral home.

She died April 9 at Providence Hospital following a brief illness.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

